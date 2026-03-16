Facts: Pathum Nissanka has scored 2211 runs at an average of 31.58 with a strike rate of 126.55

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 325 wickets in the format at an average of 17.40

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

With the T20 World Cup being just a few months away, Sri Lanka would be aiming to get their game back in order. While Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are going to play a big role for the Lankans, the success of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the key point for them.

However, Zimbabwe’s situation is worse. They desperately need someone beyond Sikandar Raza to do some magic. They are severely depleted of some oxygen to perform better in the shortest format of the game, with Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Brendan Taylor not being as good as they should have been.

SL’s chances of winning - 84%

ZIM’s chances of winning - 16%

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Pathum Nissanka to deliver big-time with the bat. He has been Sri Lanka’s biggest hope over the last few years and knows how to be consistent in the most dire situations. And can you really discount Sikandar Raza? He knows exactly how to produce booster performances with both bat and ball, making him an undisputed figure in Zimbabwe cricket.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted nine T20I matches in total, with batters averaging 22.14 in the first innings at a run-rate of 7.88. That increases to 36.71 in the second innings with a run-rate of 8.76.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are entering the series after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, in which they won all three group encounters but were bowed out of the tournament after losing all three Super Four games.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are coming into the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series loss to Afghanistan at home.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have played nine T20Is against each other, with Sri Lanka having an upper hand with seven wins as compared to two wins by Zimbabwe.

Head to Head:

Matches: 9

Sri Lanka: 7

Zimbabwe: 2

Draw/Tie/NR: 0

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka is a consistent run-maker in T20Is, having scored 2211 runs at an average of 31.58 with a strike rate of 126.55. With 17 half-centuries and one century - in the Asia Cup Super Four game against India - Nissanka has classified himself as one for the long haul.

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza continues to shine both with bat and ball, and once again, he will have to bear the responsibility of delivering for the side in the final T20I. In the shortest format of the game, Raza has amassed 6461 runs at an average of 25.63, making him one of the most sorted batters in the format.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Wanindu Hasaranga’s success in the shortest format of the sport is pretty well known. Having taken 325 wickets in the format at an average of 17.40, Hasaranga has left an indelible impression. His strike rate of 14.9 further makes him such an important commodity.

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza is a legend of Zimbabwe cricket - and for all the right reasons. A true T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format at an average of 26.80. On the international circuit, he has 99 wickets at an average of 22.18, making him a standout performer.