Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction AUS 84 % Chance of Winning IND 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia Women take on India Women in Test format at WACA Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 06 at 10:50 AM IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women would be hoping to continue their domination in this format as they have lost just once in the last six matches which includes three wins. They were sensational in the ODI series against India Women and would be hoping to continue their form. India Women beat Australia Women in the last Test match.

India Women had a great start to the tour as they beat Australia Women in the T20Is but in the last ODI series they struggled to make an impact as they lost the series 3-0 and would be hoping to bounce back in this game. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Women’ chances of winning - 84%

India Women’ chances of winning - 16%

Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney was brilliant in the ODI format as he ended up with 213 runs in three matches. She has scored 456 runs in ten innings since 2020 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped up in this tour for India Women as she has been sensational in both T20I and ODIs and we expect her to continue her brilliance and score well in the upcoming game.

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Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Australia Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women dominated the ODI series against India Women in the last outing and have lost just once in the last six games in this format.

India Women Team Form

India Women have done well in this format as they have won each of the last two games at home.

Australia Women vs India Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated against India Women in this format. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and India won the game.

Head to Head:

Australia Women : 04

India Women: 01

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Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters

Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’ top batter

Annabel Sutherland was decent in the ODI series against India and we expect her to play a key role in this game as she has been the leading run scorer in Test format since 2020 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana struggled to make an impact in ODI series regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been sublime in Test format and has been the standout batter which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner has dominated against India Women batter in the ODI series as she bagged six wickets in three matches. She is the leading wicket taker for her side in Tests which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana only played one game in the ODI series and she bagged two wickets in the game. She has been the most consistent bowler for India in Tests which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.