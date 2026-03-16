Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction
AUS
84%
Chance of Winning
IND
16%
Parimatch
Test
WACA Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Australia have lost just once in the last six matches in this format.
- The last Test match between the two teams was played back in 2023 and India won the game.
Australia Women vs India Women Chance of Winning
Australia Women would be hoping to continue their domination in this format as they have lost just once in the last six matches which includes three wins. They were sensational in the ODI series against India Women and would be hoping to continue their form. India Women beat Australia Women in the last Test match.
India Women had a great start to the tour as they beat Australia Women in the T20Is but in the last ODI series they struggled to make an impact as they lost the series 3-0 and would be hoping to bounce back in this game. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Women’ chances of winning - 84%
- India Women’ chances of winning - 16%
Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney was brilliant in the ODI format as he ended up with 213 runs in three matches. She has scored 456 runs in ten innings since 2020 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped up in this tour for India Women as she has been sensational in both T20I and ODIs and we expect her to continue her brilliance and score well in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Australia Women and India Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Rawal Pratika Pradeep
batsman
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Brown Darcie
bowler
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Team Form
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women dominated the ODI series against India Women in the last outing and have lost just once in the last six games in this format.
India Women Team Form
India Women have done well in this format as they have won each of the last two games at home.
Australia Women vs India Women Head to Head
Australia Women have dominated against India Women in this format. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and India won the game.
Head to Head:
Australia Women : 04
India Women: 01
Australia Women vs India Women
Test
WACA Ground, Perth
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters
Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’ top batter
Annabel Sutherland was decent in the ODI series against India and we expect her to play a key role in this game as she has been the leading run scorer in Test format since 2020 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana struggled to make an impact in ODI series regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been sublime in Test format and has been the standout batter which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’ top bowler
Ashleigh Gardner has dominated against India Women batter in the ODI series as she bagged six wickets in three matches. She is the leading wicket taker for her side in Tests which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler
Sneh Rana only played one game in the ODI series and she bagged two wickets in the game. She has been the most consistent bowler for India in Tests which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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