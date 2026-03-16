Facts: With 245 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 279 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2025.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into this series after a dominant performance in the T20Is and ODI series against West Indies, they won both the series and would be hoping to carry on their form in this game. This is the first series for New Zealand in the new WTC cycle and they ended the last cycle with three wins in three games.

West Indies have struggled to compete in this tour thus far as they got battered in both T20Is and ODIs. West Indies went head to head against India in the last Test series as they lost the series 2-0 and would be hoping for an improvement this term. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 91%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 09%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Kane Williamson heads into this game after struggling to make an impact in the Plunket Shield prior to this game but we expect him to turn things around and play a key role in the upcoming game.

Brandon King has struggled for consistency so far in this calendar year and we expect his struggles to continue in this series. So far he has scored 147 runs with an average of 18.38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Christchurch during the game which could hamper the final outcome. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have dominated the T20I and ODI series against West Indies. They have won each of the last three Test matches.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have been phenomenal this season as they have four wins in four games thus far.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

New Zealand have an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 17-13. Both sides went head to head back in 2020 and New Zealand won the series 2-0.

Head to Head:

New Zealand: 17

West Indies: 13

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New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’ top batter

Devon Conway has struggled for form in white ball cricket but he has been excellent for New Zealand in Tests. This year he has scored 245 runs and is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope was incredible in the ODIs and we expect him to carry his form in this series. So far in this calendar year, Hope has scored 279 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Matt Henry was solid in the ODI series against West Indies as he bagged five wickets in three games. Henry has been exceptional in the Test format and is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jomel Warrican to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jomel Warrican has been one of the most consistent bowler for West Indies in this calendar year. So far he has bagged 24 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.