Kemar Roach News View all For those who want to know all the latest news about cricketer Kemar Roach, we have compiled all the latest information about him here, including his past achievements on the field, his training plan and his participation in tournaments. West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as West Indies bat out of their skin to save first Test West Indies drew the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch after ending the final day at 457/6. Chasing 531, Justin Greaves led a resilient batting display with an unbeaten double century, while Shai Hope and Kemar Roach also gave admirable support with a hundred and a fifty, respectively. Kemar Roach ‌PAK vs WI | Twitter reacts to Kemar Roach’s cannonball-esque catch caves into embarrassing groin tragedy Kemar Roach AUS vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Roach rips through Australia in Kangaroos horror show at Gabba Kemar Roach AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Roach stumbles at Cummins' feet leading to heartbreaking dismissal Kemar Roach WI vs IND | Twitter labels Kohli’s glorious cover drive against Roach to be the greatest ever stroke in Tests

International career

Kemar Andre Jamal Roach was born on June 30, 1988. He plays cricket for the West Indies in Test matches and One-Day Internationals. Roach stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and began his career as a fast bowler who regularly bowled over 90 mph. Later, injuries and slower speed caused him to change his style, focusing more on swinging the ball and creating movement. He won the Big Bash League title with Brisbane Heat and helped Surrey win the County Championship in 2022. In 2012, Roach became the first West Indies bowler since 2005 to take 10 wickets in a Test match. He has taken more than 250 wickets in Tests and over 100 wickets in ODIs. During his career, he also played for teams like Barbados, Deccan Chargers, Worcestershire, and several Caribbean Premier League teams. Roach made history as the first West Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the Cricket World Cup, achieving this against the Netherlands in 2011.

2008

June 20: Made T20I debut against Australia, taking 2 wickets.

August 20: Made ODI debut against Bermuda, taking 2 wickets. Played in the ODI series against Bermuda and Canada.

Selected for the West Indies squad to tour Pakistan and New Zealand, but yet to make Test debut.

2009

July 9: Made Test debut against Bangladesh during a series affected by a player strike. Took the first Test wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

Took career-best Test innings figures of 6/48 against Bangladesh.

Led West Indies as top wicket-taker in both Test and ODI series against Bangladesh.

Played in the ICC Champions Trophy.

November-December: Played Test series in Australia, impressing with pace and control, developing a rivalry with Ricky Ponting.

2010

Participated in ICC World Twenty20; second highest wicket-taker for West Indies with 5 wickets.

Played Test series against South Africa; took 6 wickets.

Toured Sri Lanka as lead bowler; named Man of the Series with 10 wickets.

2011

February: Took the first World Cup hat-trick against the Netherlands, becoming the first West Indian to do so. Took 6/27 in the match.

Leading wicket-taker for West Indies in the 50-over World Cup with 13 wickets.

Played fewer Tests but remained the leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

Signed with Worcestershire for the English domestic season.

2012

March: Took 10 wickets in a Test match against Australia, first West Indian to do so since 2005.

Toured England; struggled with no-balls but bowled effectively.

Played Big Bash League (BBL) and helped Brisbane Heat win the 2012–13 title.

2014

June 30: Claimed 100th Test wicket against New Zealand.

2018

March 7: Took 100th ODI wicket against UAE.

June: Took 150th Test wicket against Sri Lanka.

Awarded contract by Cricket West Indies for the 2018–19 season.

Played the 50th Test match against Bangladesh.

2019

Named in the West Indies squad for the Cricket World Cup.

Won ESPNcricinfo’s Test Bowling Performance of the Year for 5/17 against England.

2020

Named in Test squad for series against England (delayed due to COVID-19).

Claimed 200th Test wicket in July during the third Test at Old Trafford.

2021

Signed with Surrey County Cricket Club after the Sri Lanka tour.

2022

June: Claimed 250th Test wicket against Bangladesh.

Played a key role in Surrey winning the County Championship.

2025

January: Last recorded Test match against Pakistan at Multan.

Leagues Participation

Kemar Roach played in several important T20 leagues around the world. He took part in the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, which helped him gain experience in different conditions. In the Caribbean Premier League, he represented three teams: Antigua Hawksbills in 2013, and both St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs in 2015. His role as a fast bowler was important for these teams.

Indian Premier League

Kemar Roach attracted strong interest at the 2010 IPL auction. Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers competed to sign him, but Deccan Chargers won the bid with a $720,000 offer. Roach played only two matches that season, against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Year Team Notes 2010 Deccan Chargers Played 2 matches; won in auction over Chennai Super Kings

Big Bash League

Kemar Roach played an important role for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. In 2013, he helped the team win the BBL02 title by taking 3 wickets for 18 runs in the final against Perth Scorchers. Roach also contributed to a win over the Melbourne Stars during the same season.

Year Team Notes 2012 Brisbane Heat Took 3 wickets in the final, winning the BBL02 title 2013 Brisbane Heat Played a key role in wins, including against the Melbourne Stars

Caribbean Premier League

Kemar Roach played for several teams in the Caribbean Premier League over the years. He joined Antigua Hawksbills in 2013 and later represented St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs in 2015. While playing for St Lucia Zouks, Roach took important wickets and had an impact on matches during the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2013 Antigua Hawksbills Participated in the Caribbean Premier League 2015 St Lucia Zouks Took wickets; was involved in an incident where Dilshan was injured after being hit by Roach 2015 Jamaica Tallawahs Played during the 2015 CPL season

Domestic career

Kemar Roach’s domestic career has been important alongside his international matches. He made his first-class debut for Barbados against Windward Islands in January 2008 and continued playing in this format until April 2025, with Surrey facing Hampshire at The Oval. His List A debut came earlier, in January 2007 against Trinidad & Tobago, with his last List A game played in February 2022 against India. In T20 domestic cricket, Roach started in June 2008 against Australia and last appeared in August 2018 for Tridents versus Tallawahs.

Roach stood out in regional tournaments for Barbados, often ranking among the top wicket-takers. His time in English county cricket boosted his skills and reputation. In August 2011, he joined Worcestershire during a challenging season when the club fought to avoid relegation. With help from seam bowler Alan Richardson, Roach adapted well to English conditions and took 14 wickets at an average of 39.28.

In 2021, Roach moved to Surrey County Cricket Club. He quickly became a key player, taking 25 wickets at an average of 24.04 in the 2022 season. His performances helped Surrey win the County Championship title that year.

Early in his career, Roach was part of a weakened West Indies team sent to play Bangladesh in 2009 during a pay dispute. In his Test debut, he took the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan and showed his potential even though many players were new to international cricket. These domestic matches have shaped Roach’s bowling style and added versatility to his game.

Records and achievements

Kemar Roach’s career shows many strong moments and key achievements across formats. His performances helped win important matches for both international and domestic teams. Below are some of the main highlights:

In 2011, Roach took a hat-trick in the Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands, becoming the first West Indian to reach this milestone; he finished with 6 wickets for 27 runs, ranking among the best ODI bowling figures for the West Indies.

In 2012, he led the home Test series against Australia by taking 19 wickets, the highest for that series.

During the 2014 Test series against New Zealand, Roach collected 15 wickets despite not being in his best form.

On March 7, 2018, Roach reached 100 wickets in One Day Internationals during a match against the UAE.

In June 2018, he claimed his 150th Test wicket in a match against Sri Lanka.

Across Test cricket, Roach achieved seven five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul, including a notable ten-wicket match against Australia at Port-of-Spain.

In domestic cricket, he played a key role in Brisbane Heat’s BBL02 title win and helped Surrey win the 2022 County Championship.

Personal life

Kemar Roach keeps his personal life mostly private. Only a few details about his family and lifestyle are known to the public. His success in cricket has built him a good fortune, but he avoids sharing much outside the sport.

Family

Some sources say his parents are David Paul and Rita Paul. Information about his own relationships or children is scarce, as Roach prefers to keep this part of his life private.

Finance

By 2025, Kemar Roach's net worth is around $10 million. His income comes from playing cricket, sponsorships, and other business activities. He played for teams like Barbados, Surrey, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, which helped increase his earnings. His role as a senior player in the West Indies team also raised his value.

Scandals

In one test match, Roach had a verbal conflict with Jacques Kallis after bowling a series of bouncers. This led to a fine of half his match fee.

Fans

Kemar Roach has about 8,000 followers on Instagram.