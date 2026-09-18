Match details North West Dragons vs Knights First class First Class Series South Africa 17.12.2026

First class

NOW
NOW
KNI
KNI

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North West Dragons Squad

PlayersDe Swardt Ruan, Hermann Rubin, Jansen Duan, King CJ, Lubbe Wihan, Mokoena Thabang Grant, Mungroo Kerwin, Muthusamy Senuran, Ngoepe Lesiba, Peters Gideon, Pretorius Dwaine, Pretorius Migael, Prince Meeka-eel, Seleka Caleb, van den Bergh Nicholas Jacques, Van Tonder Raynard
Benchno information yet

Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet