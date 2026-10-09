Match details Northern Districts vs Central Stags First class Plunket Shield 26.11.2026

First class

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersCarter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

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