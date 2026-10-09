Match details Northern Districts vs Central Stags First class Plunket Shield 26.11.2026
First class
Hamilton
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Districts Squad
|Players
|Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
|Bench
|no information yet
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Seddon Park
|City
|Hamilton
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|City End
Match has not started yet