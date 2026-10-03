Match details Ll Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ll Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Kalsi Ankit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Purohit Sidhant Rajeev, Sen Ekant, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Vipin, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Thakur Ravi, Vasisht Akash
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet