Match details Gujarat vs Jharkhand First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

GUJ
GUJ
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersDesai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Priyajeet, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Prajapati Saral, Trivedi Vedant
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersKate HA, Kumar Amit, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sagar Shresht, Sen Aryaman, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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