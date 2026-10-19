Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

MAP
MAP
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kewat Roshan, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Kiran Ravi, Kumar Shivang, Mahajan Atharv, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Rathore Chanchal, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Akshay, Sharma Shubham, Shinde Himanshu
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Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Vansh, Dayal Yash, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan
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