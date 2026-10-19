Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Madhya Pradesh Squad
Uttar Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Ansari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Vansh, Dayal Yash, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet