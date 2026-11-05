Squads New South Wales Breakers vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 03.02.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Jade
bowler
Aery Ira
no information yet
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Day Sophie
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Dulvin Samara
no information yet
Burns Erin
all rounder
Faltum Nicole
wicket keeper
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Coyte Sarah
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
French Tara
no information yet
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Henry Olivia
batsman
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Kua Lauren
no information yet
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Moloney Sasha
bowler
Mack Katie
batsman
Noble Indigo
no information yet
Moore Claire
all rounder
Perrin Mia
no information yet
Nicklin Frankie
all rounder
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Pelle Kate
batsman
Reid Sophie
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Samuel Zoe
no information yet
Samantha Bates
bowler
Strano Molly
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Match has not started yet