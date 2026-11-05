Squads New South Wales Breakers vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 03.02.2027

List a

Sydney

NSW
NSW
VIC
VIC

Playing

NSW
NSW
VIC
VIC
First TeamSecond Team
Aery Ira

no information yet

Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Dulvin Samara

no information yet

Burns Erin

all rounder

Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

French Tara

no information yet

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kua Lauren

no information yet

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Noble Indigo

no information yet

Moore Claire

all rounder

Perrin Mia

no information yet

Nicklin Frankie

all rounder

Pelle Kate

batsman

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Samuel Zoe

no information yet

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Bench

NSW
NSW
VIC
VIC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet