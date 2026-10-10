Match details Tasmania vs New South Wales Breakers List a National Cricket League, Women 08.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, January 08, 2027 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tasmania Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
|Bench
|no information yet
New South Wales Breakers Squad
|Players
|Allen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Blundstone
|City
|Bellerive
|Capacity
|19500
|Ends
|Church Street End
|Hosts to
|River End
Match has not started yet