Match details Tasmania vs New South Wales Breakers List a National Cricket League, Women 08.01.2027

List a

Bellerive

TAS
TAS
NSW
NSW

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, January 08, 2027 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Breakers Squad

PlayersAllen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBlundstone
CityBellerive
Capacity19500
EndsChurch Street End
Hosts toRiver End

Match has not started yet