Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

307

KEN
KEN

268

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersKemp Amelia, Hill Chloe, Austin Meg, Ascott Bethany, Marriott Gemma, Drinkell Mary, Sims Ilenia, Reid Mabel, Phillips Ella, Patel Anisha, Russell Liz
BenchButcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Howarth Bella, Presland Alicia Demi, Robinson Bethan, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine

Kent Squad

PlayersStreets Coco, Castle Kelly, Gordon Amy, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, King Rachel, Belt Megan, Gorham Sydney, Barnfather Elsa, James Isabella, Bilal Zeena, Cloke Izzy
BenchYoung Hollie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet