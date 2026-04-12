Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

307

KEN
KEN

268

Playing

NOR
NOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Streets Coco

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Bench

NOR
NOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Butcher Abby

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder