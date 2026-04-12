Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Austin Meg
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Reid Mabel
bowler
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Sims Lenny
bowler
Smart Poppy
batsman
Speed Katherine
batsman