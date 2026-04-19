Squads Sussex Sharks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Collis Izzy
batsman
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Harman Nancy
bowler
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Maund Amy
batsman
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet