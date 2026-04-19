Squads Sussex Sharks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

SUS
SUS

341

WOR
WOR

186

Playing

SUS
SUS
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Boycott Clare

all rounder

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Bench

SUS
SUS
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet