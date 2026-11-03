Match details Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

CHH
CHH
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAditya Singh Dev, Agarwal Shubham, Desai Sanjeet, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Raut Mohit Rajesh, Sahu Harsh, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwari Vikalp, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Harsh, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet