Match details Haryana vs Hyderabad List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

HAR
HAR
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
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Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Arfaz MD, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Goud A Varun, Kak Kartikeya, Perala Aman Rao, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Ananth Prateek, Reddy K Nitesh, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Sai Yadav Nitin, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Pranav
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Venue Guide

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