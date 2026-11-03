Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Jamwal Ayush, Kalsi Ankit, Kumar Abhishek, Kumar Amit, Kumar Rohit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Pal Kushal, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Vasisht Akash
|Bench
|no information yet
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Azad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet