Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Jamwal Ayush, Kalsi Ankit, Kumar Abhishek, Kumar Amit, Kumar Rohit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Pal Kushal, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Vasisht Akash
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Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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