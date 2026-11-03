Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Shivang, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Sharma Shubham, Singh Harpreet, Singh Tripuresh, Tada Ritik, Tiwari Madhav, Yadav Mangesh
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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