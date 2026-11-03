Match details Punjab vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

PUN
PUN
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Gill Shubman, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhishek, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Sumit, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
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Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
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Venue Guide

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