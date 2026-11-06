Match details Nepal vs Kuwait Odi ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 21.12.2026

Odi

NEP
NEP
KUW
KUW

Match Info

Match:ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2027
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nepal Squad

PlayersAiree Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Mahato Kishore, Malla Gyanendra, Malla Kushal, Paudel Rohit, Rajbanshi Lalit, Saud Arjun, Sharki Bhim, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif
Benchno information yet

Kuwait Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet