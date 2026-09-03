Match details South Africa Emerging vs Boland T20 CSA T20 Challenge 11.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Emerging Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Boland Squad
|Players
|Adams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet