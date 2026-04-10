Glenton Anric Stuurman

Glenton Anric Stuurman

bowler

Full name:Glenton Anric Stuurman
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11634729
Innings111124429
Overs29.02.01742.0346.196.5
Balls-----
Maidens50407311
Runs1242852041672671
Wickets102335938
Avg124022.3328.3317.65
SR174044.8535.215.28
Eco4.27142.984.836.92
BB101053
4w00710
5w001510
10w00200

Batting

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11634729
Innings20883014
Not outs00983
Runs110103525253
Balls Faced310189638562
Avg5.5013.111.454.81
SR35.48054.5865.4585.48
Fours20144201
Fifties00110
Sixies00921
Highest110865214
Hundreds00000

Glenton Anric Stuurman Schedule & Results

County Championship

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