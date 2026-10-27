Match details Delhi vs Tamil Nadu T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
|Players
|Arya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Lakra Dev, Rana Harshit, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sangwan Pradeep, Sharma Ishant, Sharma Kshitiz, Sharma Suyash, Sharma Vaibhav, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Sidhu Jonty, Singh Himmat, Thareja Lakshay, Tyagi Harsh, Vashisth Shivank, Vijayran Pranshu, Yadav Lalit
|Bench
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|Chakravarthy Varun, G Ajitesh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Mohammed M, Natarajan Thangarasu, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet