Match details Gujarat vs Odisha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
|Bench
|no information yet
Odisha Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet