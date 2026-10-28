Match details Gujarat vs Odisha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

GUJ
GUJ
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
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Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Kartik, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Luha Prabin, Mishra Shantanu, Pattanaik Rakesh, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Rathod Harshit, Rout Soubhagya, Samal Swastik, Singh Prayash Kumar, Tarini Sa, Yadav Abhishek
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Venue Guide

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