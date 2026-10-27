Match details Kerala vs Puducherry T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Puducherry Squad
|Players
|Anand Kargave Akash, Aravinddaraj A, Chauhan Bhupender, Dogra Paras, Jadhav Yash, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Karthik Arun, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Rohit Damodaran, Sharma Bharat, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav, Yadav Ravi
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet