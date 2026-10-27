Match details Kerala vs Puducherry T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

KER
KER
PUD
PUD

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAjnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
Benchno information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAnand Kargave Akash, Aravinddaraj A, Chauhan Bhupender, Dogra Paras, Jadhav Yash, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Karthik Arun, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Rohit Damodaran, Sharma Bharat, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav, Yadav Ravi
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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