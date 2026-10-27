Match details Uttarakhand vs Gujarat T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

UTT
UTT
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersBhati Prashant, Bisht Himanshu, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Rajan, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Danu Rohit, Gusain Tanush, Joshi Piyush, Juyal Sumit, Kashyap Visha, Kumar Vinay, Madhwal Akash, Mishra Mayank, Negi Dikshanshu, Negi Ravinder, Pandey Prateek, Rauturi Girish, Rawat Akhil, Rawat Sagar, Singh Swapnil, Sudha Avneesh, Tare Aditya, Tiwari Agrim
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Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
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