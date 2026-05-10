Squads Samoa vs Philippines T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 10.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Burgess Daniel
all rounder
Chohan Gurbhupinder
all rounder
Cotter Sean
batsman
Doal Mark
no information yet
French Samuel
no information yet
Doctora Josef
all rounder
Jasmat Caleb
all rounder
Donovan Andrew
no information yet
Maiava Maletino Lane
batsman
Hill Jonathan
batsman
Mailata Benjamin
no information yet
Khurana Kshitij
no information yet
Mead Noah
no information yet
Lukies Kepler
bowler
Nash Solomon
no information yet
Mohammed Huzaifa
bowler
Sola Samson
batsman
Samra Arshdeep Singh
bowler
Solia Sean
all rounder
Singh Kulwinderjit
batsman
Sululoto Fereti
all rounder
Singh Surinder
bowler
Tiai Saumani
wicket keeper
Sirah Amanpreet
batsman
Tugaga Ili
bowler
Smith Daniel Christopher
all rounder
Visser Darius
no information yet
Stamp Christopher
no information yet