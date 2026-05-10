Squads Samoa vs Philippines T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 10.05.2026

T20i

SAM
SAM

166

PHI
PHI

70

Playing

SAM
SAM
PHI
PHI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

SAM
SAM
PHI
PHI
First TeamSecond Team
Burgess Daniel

all rounder

Doal Mark

no information yet

French Samuel

no information yet

Doctora Josef

all rounder

Jasmat Caleb

all rounder

Donovan Andrew

no information yet

Mailata Benjamin

no information yet

Khurana Kshitij

no information yet

Mead Noah

no information yet

Nash Solomon

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Sululoto Fereti

all rounder

Tiai Saumani

wicket keeper

Visser Darius

no information yet

Stamp Christopher

no information yet