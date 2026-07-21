Aryaman Varma

One-Day Cup
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
County Ground
NOR
314
WAR
312
Kent vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
St Lawrence Ground
KEN
254
NOR
253
Surrey vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
Woodbridge Road
SUR
258
NOR
254
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire
One-Day Cup
County Ground
NOR
246
LEI
248
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire
One-Day Cup
County Ground
NOR
347
LAN
280
Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
Queen's Park
NOT
(43 ov.) 239/4
NOR
259
Northamptonshire vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
County Ground in Northampton
NOR
SOM
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
GLO
NOR