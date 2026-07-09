Match details Northamptonshire vs Lancashire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Birkman Harry, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Boyden Josh, Bruce Tom, Buttler Jos, Croft Steven, De Grandhomme Colin, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Footitt Mark, Green Chris, Hands Luke, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Iyer Venkatesh, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Lavelle George, Livingstone Liam, Lyon Nathan, Mahmood Saqib, Mitchell Daryl, Morley Jack, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet