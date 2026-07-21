Ben Church

One-Day Cup
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
The John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
259
SOM
258
Somerset vs Gloucestershire
One-Day Cup
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
352
GLO
317
Somerset vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
337
WAR
212
Kent vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
St Lawrence Ground
KEN
314
SOM
313
Leicestershire vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
Grace Road
LEI
289
SOM
125
Somerset vs Surrey
One-Day Cup
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
368
SUR
(8 ov.) 41/2
Northamptonshire vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
County Ground in Northampton
NOR
SOM
Somerset vs Lancashire
One-Day Cup
SOM
LAN