Ben Church

Ben Church

Full name:Ben Church

Teams

2026 Teams

Somerset

Ben Church Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

ResultNottinghamshire vs Somerset

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

The John Fretwell Sporting Complex

NOT

NOT

259

SOM

SOM

258

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

352

GLO

GLO

317

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

337

WAR

WAR

212

ResultKent vs Somerset

Kent vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

314

SOM

SOM

313

ResultLeicestershire vs Somerset

Leicestershire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

289

SOM

SOM

125

LiveSomerset vs Surrey

Somerset vs Surrey

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

368

SUR

SUR

(8 ov.) 41/2

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

County Ground in Northampton

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Another Players

Rew, James

Rew, James

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hildreth, James

Hildreth, James

Gregory, Lewis

Gregory, Lewis

Abell, Tom

Abell, Tom

van der Merwe, Roelof

van der Merwe, Roelof

Renshaw, Matthew

Renshaw, Matthew

Lammonby, Tom

Lammonby, Tom