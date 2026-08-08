Match details Kent vs Lancashire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Northeast Sam, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet