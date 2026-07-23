Match details Middlesex vs Kent First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

MID
MID
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Northeast Sam, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James
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Venue Guide

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