Match details Kent vs Durham First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

(96 ov.) 385/4

DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersDawkins Ben, Crawley Zak, Northeast Sam, Muyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Singh Ekansh, Milnes Matt, Dudgeon Keith, Taylor James, Parkinson Matt
BenchCohen Michael, Compton Ben, Curtiss Olly, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Gay Emilio, Bedingham David, Stokes Ben, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Parkinson Callum
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Drissell George, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Wood Mark

Venue Guide

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