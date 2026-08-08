Squads Kent vs Lancashire First class County Championship 15.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Anderson James
bowler
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Cohen Michael
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Compton Ben
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Crawley Zak
batsman
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Bell George
wicket keeper
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Denly Joe
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Evison Joey
all rounder
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Finch Harry
batsman
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Jas Singh
bowler
Harris Marcus
batsman
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Mahmud Hasan
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Milnes Matt
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Northeast Sam
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Parkinson Matt
bowler
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Quinn Matt
bowler
Moores Joe
no information yet
Rogers Tom
bowler
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Stuurman Glenton
bowler
Singh Harry
all rounder
Taylor James
bowler
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Match has not started yet