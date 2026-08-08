Squads Kent vs Lancashire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
LAN
LAN

Playing

KEN
KEN
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Bell George

wicket keeper

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Evison Joey

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Jas Singh

bowler

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
LAN
LAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet