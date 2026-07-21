Jack Harding

Jack Harding

bowler

Full name:Jack Harding
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Somerset

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings3
Overs14.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs95
Wickets2
Avg47.5
SR42
Eco6.78
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs12
Balls Faced12
Avg12
SR100
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest12
Hundreds0

Jack Harding Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

ResultNottinghamshire vs Somerset

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

The John Fretwell Sporting Complex

NOT

NOT

259

SOM

SOM

258

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

352

GLO

GLO

317

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

337

WAR

WAR

212

ResultKent vs Somerset

Kent vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

314

SOM

SOM

313

ResultLeicestershire vs Somerset

Leicestershire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

289

SOM

SOM

125

ResultSomerset vs Surrey

Somerset vs Surrey

One-Day Cup

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

368

SUR

SUR

180

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

County Ground in Northampton

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Another Players

Rew, James

Rew, James

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hildreth, James

Hildreth, James

Gregory, Lewis

Gregory, Lewis

Abell, Tom

Abell, Tom

van der Merwe, Roelof

van der Merwe, Roelof

Renshaw, Matthew

Renshaw, Matthew

Lammonby, Tom

Lammonby, Tom