International career

Mehran Mumtaz was born on April 7, 2003, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He is a young left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. At the age of 20, he has already taken part in important cricket tournaments.

In 2021, Mehran was selected for the Pakistan squad in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The tournament took place in the West Indies. He played well in both batting and bowling during the competition. He helped his team in some important moments and gained attention.

After that, Mehran continued to play in domestic matches in Pakistan. He also joined youth and development teams at the national level. His style is calm, and he can control the ball well. He can score runs when needed and stop other teams with tight bowling.

Many fans and coaches expect to see more from him in the future. He is considered one of the young players with strong potential in Pakistan cricket.

2022: Mehran Mumtaz was selected for Pakistan’s squad in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The tournament was played in the West Indies. This was his first time in an international event. Coaches picked him based on his strong performances in local matches. He played in several games and helped the team.

2023: He joined Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup. During the match against India A, Mehran took key wickets. His bowling helped Pakistan A win the game. Many people noticed his strong control and focus during that match. His name started gaining more attention.

2024: In October, Mehran was included in Pakistan’s national Test squad for the series against England. This was his first call to the main team. His work in domestic cricket and past tournaments helped him reach this stage. Selectors showed trust in his skills and added him to the squad.

Leagues Participation

In 2024, Mehran joined Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Super League

Mehran Mumtaz joined Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 season of the Pakistan Super League. He bowled during powerplays and middle overs. In the 2023/24 season, he scored 0 runs and took 5 wickets. His main task was to keep control and break partnerships with his spin.

Year Team Notes 2024 Peshawar Zalmi Bowled in powerplays and middle overs. Took 5 wickets, scored 0 runs.

Domestic career

Mehran Mumtaz started playing cricket in the streets of Rawalpindi before joining a local club. Inspired first by fast bowlers like Mohammad Amir, he later moved to left-arm spin. While training and playing, he also worked with his brother in local markets to support his goals. His hard work helped him reach professional cricket through the under-16 level in the 2016–17 season.

He made his First-Class debut for Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2021. This tournament is one of Pakistan’s top domestic competitions, and his selection marked a big step in his cricket journey. Since then, he has played in all formats—First-Class, List A, and T20.

In First-Class matches, Mehran has played 21 games. He scored 316 runs with a top score of 40 and took 63 wickets, including best figures of 6/110. In List A matches, he has played 40 times, scoring 284 runs and picking up 47 wickets. His highest score is 46, and his best bowling is 3/14. In T20 cricket, he has appeared in 28 games, scoring 107 runs, including one half-century, and has taken 27 wickets with a best of 3/20.

His style is known for flight and small changes in speed, which help in breaking partnerships. Coaches often trust him in pressure situations, especially in T20 games, where his control over the ball is a key strength. His steady performance across formats shows that he is building a strong foundation for the future.

Records and achievements

Mehran Mumtaz has shown progress in cricket through steady work and consistent match play. From youth competitions to professional leagues, his journey includes important milestones. Here is a breakdown of his main records and achievements by year:

2021: Made his First-Class debut in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on November 17. He played for Northern against Balochistan. This marked his start in Pakistan’s top-level domestic cricket.

2022: Represented Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The tournament took place in the West Indies. Made his List A debut on March 2 in a match between Northern and Balochistan. Played his first T20 game on August 31 for Northern against Sindh in Rawalpindi.

2023/24 Season Statistics: In First-Class cricket, he played 21 matches and scored 316 runs with an average of 14.36. His top score is 40. As a bowler, he took 63 wickets with a best performance of 6 for 110. His bowling average stands at 33.14. In List A matches, he appeared in 40 games and made 284 runs with an average of 14.36. His highest score is 46. He also took 47 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3 for 14. His bowling average is 33.53. In T20 cricket, he played 28 matches and scored 107 runs with an average of 9.72. His highest score is 51. He took 27 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3 for 20. His bowling average is 27.70.

2024: Joined Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. Played in the 2024 season and bowled during both powerplay and middle overs. During the 2023/24 season, he took 5 wickets and scored no runs.

Personal life

Mehran Mumtaz was born on April 7, 2003, in Rawalpindi, Punjab. His family has roots in Azad Kashmir. Before his cricket career gained attention, he helped his brother at a Sunday market near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while continuing to train and play.

Family

Mehran comes from a modest background. He is not known to be married and does not have children. His early life was shaped by family support and hard work.

Finance

As of September 2024, Mehran Mumtaz has an estimated net worth of $2.56 million.

Fans

Mehran has a growing fan following, with around 70,000 followers on Instagram.