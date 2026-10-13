Muhammad Saqib
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muhammad Saqib
|Nationality:
|Saudi arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|16.4
|16.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|155
|155
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|31
|31
|SR
|20
|20
|Eco
|9.3
|9.3
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0