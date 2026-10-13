Muhammad Saqib

Muhammad Saqib

all rounder

Full name:Muhammad Saqib
Nationality:Saudi arabia

Teams

2026 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs16.416.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs155155
Wickets55
Avg3131
SR2020
Eco9.39.3
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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