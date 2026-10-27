Match details Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i International League T20 04.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|International League T20 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, December 04, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sharjah Warriors Squad
Desert Vipers Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Noor, Ahmad Qais, Aravind Vritiya, Baraki Faisal Khan, Bruce Tom, Curran Sam, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Ferguson Lockie, Gohar Zafar, Gous Andries, Hasaranga Wanindu, Holden Max, Khan Matiullah, Lawrence Dan, Muyeye Tawanda, Nawaz Hasan, Pahal Sanjay, Payne David, Shah Naseem, Tahir Bilal, Tanveer Khuzaima Bin, Tariq Usman, Zaman Fakhar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet