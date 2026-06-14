International career

Sadaf Shamas was born on December 30, 1998, in Pakistan. She is a right-handed batter who represents the Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team. Before her selection for the national side, she played domestic cricket for Lahore, the Higher Education Commission, and Multan.

2022: Received her first call-up for the home series against Sri Lanka but did not play. Later that year, she joined Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh. On November 4, she made her WODI debut against Ireland in Lahore and received cap No. 86. On November 9, in the third match of the series, she scored 72 runs off 80 balls, her first half-century and best ODI score so far.

2023: Made her WT20I debut on January 24 against Australia at North Sydney Oval. That same month, she was added to Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and replaced Diana Baig, who was injured. In the autumn, she played at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where Pakistan reached the semifinals and finished fourth after losing to Bangladesh in the bronze medal match.

2024: Took part in the T20I series in England (Birmingham, May 11) and the ODI series in Derby, Taunton, and Chelmsford. In the second ODI on May 26, she remained unbeaten on 18 runs. Later, she played in the home T20I series against South Africa in Multan and also took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where she played in matches against Australia and New Zealand.

2025: In August, she sustained a left quadriceps injury during a training session in Karachi and was ruled out of the Ireland T20I tour. Shawaal Zulfiqar replaced her for that series. She returned to Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. On October 8, against Australia in Colombo, she took a catch that dismissed Beth Mooney on the last ball of the innings.

Leagues Participation

Sadaf Shamas has not played in any international or franchise leagues. Her focus has been on representing Pakistan in national duty and taking part in domestic competitions under the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Domestic career

Sadaf Shamas began her domestic career in 2017 with Lahore Women, taking part in Pakistan’s national List A competitions. In the 2018–2019 season, she joined the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Women’s team and played in the Departmental T20 Women’s Championship, which helped her move from regional to departmental cricket under the PCB structure.

By 2023–2024, she returned to represent Lahore Women in domestic T20 tournaments and later played for Multan Women in the 2024 List A season. Along with these sides, she appeared for several PCB composite teams such as PCB Challengers, PCB Blasters, PCB Dynamites, PCB Strikers, and Amazons, all part of the PCB’s official domestic framework.

In 2023, she played for the Amazons during the Pakistan Women’s Exhibition Matches held alongside the men’s PSL, where international players such as Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont also took part. Her participation in that squad confirmed her recognition as a promising top-order batter.

During the 2024–2025 National Women’s T20 Championship, she represented PCB Challengers and recorded her best bowling figures of 5 wickets for 17 runs against PCB Stars on May 16, 2025, at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, earning the Player of the Match award.

Records and achievements

Sadaf Shamas has earned recognition for her performances at both international and domestic levels since her debut in 2022.

November 4, 2022: Made her WODI debut against Ireland at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

November 9, 2022: Scored her first international half-century, recording 72 runs off 80 balls in the third WODI against Ireland. Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets, and this innings remains her highest ODI score.

January 24, 2023: Made her WT20I debut against Australia at North Sydney Oval.

September 2023: Selected for Pakistan’s squad at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, officially confirmed by the PCB.

May 16, 2025: Produced a remarkable domestic performance for PCB Challengers, taking 5 wickets for 17 runs against PCB Stars in the National Women’s T20 Championship match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and was named Player of the Match.

Personal life

Sadaf Shamas keeps her private life away from public attention. She rarely shares personal details, and most available information about her concerns her cricket career and achievements.

Family

No reliable information exists about her parents, siblings, or marital status. Her official profiles on the PCB, ESPNcricinfo, and Wikipedia do not mention any family details. Social media posts that suggest personal information are not verified, so her family background and personal status remain undisclosed.

Finance

Sadaf Shamas holds a central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board. In the 2024–2025 season, she was part of the contracted players list, and for 2025–2026 she is placed in Category D. In August 2025, the PCB announced a 50% raise in monthly retainers for women’s players, though exact figures were not made public. Her overall financial status has not been officially revealed.

Scandals

Sadaf Shamas has never been linked to any controversy. Media coverage between 2024 and 2025 focused entirely on her cricket activities such as selections, performances, and injury updates.

Fans

Her verified X (Twitter) account, @sadafshamas18, shows around 142 followers and about 30 accounts followed. On Instagram, she has approximately 8.2K followers, where her posts mainly highlight cricket matches and training sessions rather than personal content.