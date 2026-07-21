Sean Paul Terry

Sean Paul Terry

batsman

Full name:Sean Paul Terry
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northamptonshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5119218
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5119218
Innings5129188
Not outs00211
Runs32471335793
Balls Faced676142646996
Avg6.4426.42113.28
SR47.7666.665076.1196.87
Fours3096342
Fifties00730
Sixies00685
Highest164736533
Hundreds00000

Sean Paul Terry Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Warwickshire

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

One-Day Cup

County Ground

NOR

NOR

314

WAR

WAR

312

ResultKent vs Northamptonshire

Kent vs Northamptonshire

One-Day Cup

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

254

NOR

NOR

253

ResultSurrey vs Northamptonshire

Surrey vs Northamptonshire

One-Day Cup

Woodbridge Road

SUR

SUR

258

NOR

NOR

254

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Leicestershire

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire

One-Day Cup

County Ground

NOR

NOR

246

LEI

LEI

248

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Lancashire

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire

One-Day Cup

County Ground

NOR

NOR

347

LAN

LAN

280

ResultNottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire

One-Day Cup

Queen's Park

NOT

NOT

261

NOR

NOR

259

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

County Ground in Northampton

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Sanderson, Ben

Sanderson, Ben

Berg, Gareth

Berg, Gareth

Gowler, George

Gowler, George

Weldon, George

Weldon, George

Azad, Hasan

Azad, Hasan

Keogh, Rob

Keogh, Rob

White, Curtley-Jack

White, Curtley-Jack