Wesley Madhevere News View all For those who are ready to get to know cricketer Wesley Madhevere, we have prepared the latest news about him: which tournaments he plans to participate in, the results of matches already played, and what helps him achieve them. ZIM vs NZ | Twitterrati goes insane as Adam Milne sends Madhevere’s stump cartwheeling Seeing the batters' stumps uprooted is always a great sight for a bowler as he has to execute the perfect delivery to ensure the ball crashes into the wickets. Kiwi fast bowler Adam achieved exactly that in Harare on Friday with the dismissal of set Zimbabwean batter Wessly Madhevere. Wesley Madhevere ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Richard Kettleborough stunned after Pakistan's successful DRS

International career

Wesley Nyasha Madhevere was born on 4th September 2000. He is a cricketer from Zimbabwe. He played his first match for the Zimbabwe national cricket team in March 2020. Madhevere has shown great potential in international cricket, and his performances are important for the team's future.

Test Matches

Debut: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe at Abu Dhabi - March 02 - 03, 2021

Last Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Bulawayo - February 06 - 10, 2025

ODI Matches

Debut: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Sylhet - March 01, 2020

Last Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Harare - February 18, 2025

T20I Matches

Debut: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Mirpur - March 09, 2020

Last Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Harare - February 25, 2025

Other highlights

Before his List A debut, Wesley Madhevere was chosen as the vice-captain of Zimbabwe's team for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

He was also part of Zimbabwe's teams for the 2016 and 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cups. After the 2018 tournament, the ICC named him the rising star of the squad.

In February 2020, Madhevere joined Zimbabwe's ODI and T20I teams for their tour of Bangladesh. He played his ODI debut match on March 1, 2020, and his T20I debut match on March 9, 2020.

In February 2021, he was picked for Zimbabwe's Test squad for the series against Afghanistan.

In 2021, Madhevere led Zimbabwe in scoring in the T20I series against Pakistan with 89 runs, including 59 from 47 balls.

On October 24, 2022, he played in the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which was shortened due to rain.

Madhevere debuted in Test cricket for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan on March 2, 2021.

In March 2023, he was named in Zimbabwe's ODI squad for the series against the Netherlands. On March 23, 2023, he became the third Zimbabwean cricketer to take a hat-trick in an ODI.

In December 2023, he was suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket after failing a drug test.

On January 25, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket announced that Madhevere and teammate Brandon Mavuta were suspended for four months and fined 50% of their salaries for three months, starting in January 2024.

Madhevere returned to international cricket on July 15, 2024, in a 4th T20I match, scoring 25 runs off 24 balls, with four fours, against India.

Test Career:

Matches Played: 3

Wickets: 2

Average: 45.00

Runs per Over: 2.90

Best Performance: 2 wickets for 48 runs

ODI Career:

Matches Played: 39

Wickets: 15

Average: 46.33

Runs per Over: 5.10

Best Performance: 3 wickets for 36 runs

T20I Career:

Matches Played: 76

Wickets: 15

Average: 32.73

Runs per Over: 7.01

Best Performance: 2 wickets for 7 runs

Leagues Participation

Wesley Madhevere has not played in any major leagues so far.

Domestic career

Wesley Madhevere started his domestic career in February 2020. He played his first List A match for Mashonaland Eagles against the Rhinos on February 8, 2020, in the 2019–20 Pro50 Championship. His first-class debut followed shortly, on February 20, 2020, in the 2019–20 Logan Cup against Mountaineers.

In December 2020, he joined the Eagles for the 2020–21 Logan Cup. Madhevere also played in the 2023–2024 Logan Cup for Mashonaland Eagles. During the 5th match of the series on November 25, 2024, against Mid West Rhinos, he scored 113 runs from 192 balls.

Madhevere's T20 debut took place on March 9, 2020, against Bangladesh. His most recent T20 match was played against Tuskers on March 24, 2025. His last List A and first-class matches are scheduled for March 3–7, 2025, against Mountaineers at Mutare.

Records and achievements

Wesley Madhevere has reached several milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

2023: Scored his 50th ODI hat-trick against the Netherlands.

2022: Scored 35 runs from 18 balls, helping Zimbabwe reach 79 for 5 against South Africa in a rain-affected T20 World Cup match.

2020: Scored a half-century in his first international T20 match, helping Zimbabwe post 156-6.

2018: Was named a rising star by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his performance with the Zimbabwe national team.

2016, 2018, 2020: Played in three Under-19 World Cups.

2020: Served as vice-captain for the Zimbabwe team in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2023: Became the third Zimbabwean player to score a hat-trick in an ODI against the Netherlands.

Personal life

Wesley Madhevere is a well-known cricketer who keeps his personal life private. Not much is shared about his family or relationships, as he focuses mainly on his cricket career.

Family

Wesley’s parents are Clara and Clifford Madhevere. There is no public information about his relationship status, and it appears he is single.

Finance

As of December 2024, Wesley Madhevere's net worth is around 513 thousand dollars.

Scandals

In December 2023, Wesley was suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket after failing a drug test. In January 2024, he and his teammate Brandon Mavuta were both suspended for four months and fined 50% of their salary for three months.

Fans

Wesley’s Instagram handle is “madhevere45_official,” where he posts personal pictures and content related to his sponsorships. He has more than 700 followers. While his family life remains private, Wesley has been featured on the official ICC Instagram account and received recognition as a "game changer" and "player of the match".