Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb

Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb

wicket keeper

Full name:Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Leicestershire

Melbourne Stars

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches20222160139120
Innings000200
Overs00011.000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs0007900
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0007.1800
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches20222160139120
Innings35202270129106
Not outs611211723
Runs107963233974543391877
Balls Faced2234649331824648441580
Avg37.233.263339.1338.7422.61
SR48.2997.3810053.489.57118.79
Fours1234611161371139
Fifties54055296
Sixies160295542
Highest11011720281140103
Hundreds2102141

Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Peter Handscomb News

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For those who want to learn more about cricketer Peter Handscomb, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time.

Sheffield Shield | Victoria bring all-star New South Wales crashing to ground with 300-run win

Sheffield Shield | Victoria bring all-star New South Wales crashing to ground with 300-run win

Victoria beat New South Wales by 300 runs in the fourth round of the Sheffield Shield in Sydney. The visitors were aided by Peter Handscomb’s first innings century, along with an eight-wicket match haul from Sam Elliott, as captain Steve Smith’s twin half-centuries for the home side went in vain.

Peter Handscomb02:29 PM, 10 November, 2025

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Umpire keeps Handscomb on tenterhooks to delay century celebration

Peter Handscomb06:54 AM, 04 January, 2023

AUS vs SA | Matt Renshaw plays Sydney Test despite testing positive for Covid-19, Peter Handscomb named substitute fielder

Peter Handscomb05:07 PM, 06 December, 2022

The conversations with selectors are promising but Test batters are doing pretty impressive things, Peter Handscomb opens up on India tour chances

Peter Handscomb12:13 PM, 12 July, 2021

Peter Handscomb tests COVID-19 positive; misses last round of County Championship

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