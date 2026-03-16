Who will win? Adelaide Strikers Melbourne Stars Vote 0 votes Facts: With 256 runs, Alex Ross was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in the last campaign.

With 325 runs, Glenn Maxwell was the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars last season.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with just three wins in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Adelaide Strikers got off to a great start this season as they dominated against Sydney Sixers and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Melbourne Stars got off to a great start this season as they dominated against the defending champions Hobart Hurricanes and won the tie with eight wickets to spare and would be hoping to continue their momentum. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2025

Jason Sangha would be making his debut for Adelaide Strikers this season. Last year he was sensational for Sydney Thunders and even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season and would be hoping to have a similar impact this season. Last season he scored 325 runs with an average of 54.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Mild Windy

Clear No Rain Mild Windy

Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars Player List

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers struggled to make an impact last season but in the opening game this term they beat Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars made the playoffs last season as they won five games on the bounce. They won the opening game this season against Hobart Hurricanes.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross did not have a great start to the season as he scored 11 in the opening game, regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis was sensational last season as he scored 311 runs and has got off to a great start this season as in the opening game against Hobart Hurricanes he scored 62 off 31 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he bagged two wickets in the opening game. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle was one of the most consistent bowlers last season as we expect him to have a similar impact. In the opening game he bagged three wickets against Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.