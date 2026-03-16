Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction ADS 41 % Chance of Winning PES 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Adelaide Strikers take on Perth Scorchers in the 32nd game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 01:45 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed three wins in seven matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Hobart Hurricanes and they lost the game by 37 runs.

Perth Scorchers did not have a great outing in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as they lost the game by four wickets. Regardless, they have done well so far this season and with four wins, they are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 59%

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2026

Mackenzie Harvey has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this term he has scored 60 runs with an average of 12. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 27. He has been excellent in the second half of the season and has scored 191 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers Player List

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have lost two of the last three games, they have only managed three wins in seven matches this season.

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers struggled in the last game against Melbourne Renegades, they have four wins in seven matches this season.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Liam Scott to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Liam Scott was the only positive for Adelaide Strikers in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes as he scored a half century. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaron Hardie to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Aaron Hardie has had a sensational campaign so far this season as he has been the standout batter and with 220 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joel Paris to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Joel Paris was sensational in the last game as he conceded just seven runs in two overs. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.