Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction BRH 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Thunder in the 29th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 10:30 AM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency so far this season and have three wins in seven matches this season, they are currently sixth on the table and have lost two of the last three matches. In the last game they went head to head against Sydney Sixers and they lost the game by three wickets.

Sydney Thunder struggles continued in the last game against Adelaide Strikers as they failed in the run chase and eventually lost the game by six runs. Sydney Thunders have lost each of the last four matches and are eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2026

Nathan McSweeney has had an off season thus far as he has struggled for consistency. So far this season he has scored 63 runs and in the last match he scored 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas once again struggled to make an impact in the last match as he scored two runs against Adelaide Strikers. So far this season he has scored 127 runs and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder Player List

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have lost two of the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner was sublime once again in the last match as he scored a half century. So far this season he has scored 241 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth struggled to make an impact in the last game against Sydney Sixers but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.