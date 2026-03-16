Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
BRH
55%
Chance of Winning
SYT
45%
Parimatch
T20
The Gabba
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 245 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 241 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency so far this season and have three wins in seven matches this season, they are currently sixth on the table and have lost two of the last three matches. In the last game they went head to head against Sydney Sixers and they lost the game by three wickets.
Sydney Thunder struggles continued in the last game against Adelaide Strikers as they failed in the run chase and eventually lost the game by six runs. Sydney Thunders have lost each of the last four matches and are eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2026
Nathan McSweeney has had an off season thus far as he has struggled for consistency. So far this season he has scored 63 runs and in the last match he scored 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas once again struggled to make an impact in the last match as he scored two runs against Adelaide Strikers. So far this season he has scored 127 runs and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Khawaja Usman
batsman
Warner David
batsman
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Bryant Max
batsman
Maddinson Nic
batsman
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Willey David
all rounder
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Balkin Thomas
all rounder
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Khan Zaman
bowler
Agar Wes
bowler
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Team Form
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have lost two of the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have struggled thus far as they have one win in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner was sublime once again in the last match as he scored a half century. So far this season he has scored 241 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Jack Wildermuth struggled to make an impact in the last game against Sydney Sixers but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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