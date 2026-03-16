Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction HOH 59 % Chance of Winning BRH 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes take on Brisbane Heat in the 35th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 01:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes head into the final game in this campaign after what has been a dominant performance in the group stage once again. They have become the first team to seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they went head to head against the Sydney Sixers and the game was called off due to rain.

Unlike their opponents, Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season and have managed four wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. They head into this game after two wins in the last three games. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 59%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 41%

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2026

Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign but has struggled in the second half of the season. In the last three matches he has scored 18, 10 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 75 runs. In the last two matches, he has scored 11 and 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Hobart with chances of light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have had a solid campaign thus far as they have made the playoffs this season. They have one defeat in the last seven matches.

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency but they head into this game after two wins in the last three games.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he scored 23 off 17 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw was excellent once again in the last outing as he scored 42 off 26 balls. So far this season he has scored 287 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis has had an excellent season so far as he has been the standout bowler for Hobart Hurricanes. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.