Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction
HOH
59%
Chance of Winning
BRH
41%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 263 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 287 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes head into the final game in this campaign after what has been a dominant performance in the group stage once again. They have become the first team to seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they went head to head against the Sydney Sixers and the game was called off due to rain.
Unlike their opponents, Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season and have managed four wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. They head into this game after two wins in the last three games. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 59%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 41%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2026
Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign but has struggled in the second half of the season. In the last three matches he has scored 18, 10 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Nathan McSweeney has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 75 runs. In the last two matches, he has scored 11 and 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Hobart with chances of light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Khawaja Usman
batsman
Ward Tim
batsman
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Webster Beau
all rounder
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Bryant Max
batsman
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Jordan Chris
bowler
Neser Michael
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Khan Zaman
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have had a solid campaign thus far as they have made the playoffs this season. They have one defeat in the last seven matches.
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency but they head into this game after two wins in the last three games.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Nikhil Chaudhary has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he scored 23 off 17 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw was excellent once again in the last outing as he scored 42 off 26 balls. So far this season he has scored 287 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis has had an excellent season so far as he has been the standout bowler for Hobart Hurricanes. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments