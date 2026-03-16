Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction
HOH
57%
Chance of Winning
MST
43%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 279 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 371 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes have once again had a solid campaign this term as they made the playoffs once again this season. They ended the group stages with one win in the last three games hence dropped to third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Brisbane Heat and they lost the game by three runs.
Melbourne Stars had an excellent start to the campaign as they won four games on the bounce but in the second half of the season they ended up with four defeats in the last six matches and would be hoping to turn things around. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 57%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 43%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2026
Ben McDermott was solid in the group stages this season as he ended up with 270 runs with an average of 33.75. In the last game he scored 59 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing so far. This season Maxwell has scored 67 runs with an average of 13.40 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Hobart with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Ward Tim
batsman
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Webster Beau
all rounder
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Prestwidge Will
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Stanlake Billy
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes ended the group stages with one win in the last three games and ended up third on the table.
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars struggled in the second half of the season as they lost four of the last six matches.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Nikhil Chaudhary struggled in the last game against Brisbane Heat but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has had an exceptional season thus far, he struggled in the last game against Perth Scorchers but with 371 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis has had an excellent season so far, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the match. With 18 wickets thus far, Rauf is the leading wicket taker for Melbourne Stars which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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