Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning MST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbourne Renegades take on Melbourne Stars in the 30th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed three wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. After a difficult start to the season, Melbourne Renegades have won each of the last two games. In the last match, they beat Perth Scorchers by four wickets.

Melbourne Stars had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four games in a row but since then, their form has taken a nose dive and have lost three games on the bounce. In the last game they lost against the Sydney Sixers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2026

Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a dismal campaign as so far this season he has scored 85 runs with an average of 14.16. In the last game he scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell has continued to struggle this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 44 runs. In the last game against Sydney Sixers, he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won two of the last five games this season and are currently sixth on the table.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed one win this season.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Josh Brown had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 22 off 14 balls. He has been solid thus far and with 190 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has been impressive so far this season as he has been the standout batter this season. With 272 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu was sublime once again in the last outing as he bagged four wickets and has been the standout bowler for his side this season. He has bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.