Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction
MER
45%
Chance of Winning
MST
55%
Parimatch
T20
Docklands Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 190 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
- With 272 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed three wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. After a difficult start to the season, Melbourne Renegades have won each of the last two games. In the last match, they beat Perth Scorchers by four wickets.
Melbourne Stars had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four games in a row but since then, their form has taken a nose dive and have lost three games on the bounce. In the last game they lost against the Sydney Sixers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 45%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2026
Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a dismal campaign as so far this season he has scored 85 runs with an average of 14.16. In the last game he scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell has continued to struggle this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 44 runs. In the last game against Sydney Sixers, he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Josh
batsman
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Khan Hassan
bowler
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Doggett Brendan
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Stow Callum
no information yet
Siddle Peter
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have won two of the last five games this season and are currently sixth on the table.
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed one win this season.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Josh Brown had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 22 off 14 balls. He has been solid thus far and with 190 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has been impressive so far this season as he has been the standout batter this season. With 272 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Gurinder Sandhu was sublime once again in the last outing as he bagged four wickets and has been the standout bowler for his side this season. He has bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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