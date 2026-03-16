Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
MST
59%
Chance of Winning
MER
41%
Parimatch
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 231 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
- With 170 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars surrendered their perfect record this season in the last game against Brisbane Heat as they struggled to defend the first innings score of 195 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. Regardless of the result, they have been sensational this season and are at the top of the table.
Melbourne Renegades missed the playoffs last season and once again they have been underwhelming so far this season as they have one win in three games and in the last match they struggled against Sydney Sixers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 41%
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell was solid last season but has looked a shadow of himself so far this season. He has scored 42 runs in three innings thus far and in the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a good season last term and once again he has failed to make a mark this season. He has scored 73 runs with an average of 18.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Brown Josh
batsman
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Peake Oliver
no information yet
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Khan Hassan
bowler
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Spoors Matthew
batsman
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Stow Callum
no information yet
Siddle Peter
bowler
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars lost the last game against Brisbane Heat. They have four wins in five games this season.
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades won the opening game this season but since then they have lost three games on the bounce.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has been the standout batter this season, in the last game he scored 37 against Brisbane Heat and with 231 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Melbourne Renegades. With 170 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf struggled in the last game against Brisbane Heat but that doesn't change the fact he has had a solid campaign so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and even though he has struggled for consistency this season he remains the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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