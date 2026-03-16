Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction MST 59 % Chance of Winning MER 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbourne Stars take on Melbourne Renegades in the 22nd game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 04 at 12:35 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars surrendered their perfect record this season in the last game against Brisbane Heat as they struggled to defend the first innings score of 195 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. Regardless of the result, they have been sensational this season and are at the top of the table.

Melbourne Renegades missed the playoffs last season and once again they have been underwhelming so far this season as they have one win in three games and in the last match they struggled against Sydney Sixers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell was solid last season but has looked a shadow of himself so far this season. He has scored 42 runs in three innings thus far and in the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a good season last term and once again he has failed to make a mark this season. He has scored 73 runs with an average of 18.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost the last game against Brisbane Heat. They have four wins in five games this season.

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades won the opening game this season but since then they have lost three games on the bounce.

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has been the standout batter this season, in the last game he scored 37 against Brisbane Heat and with 231 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Melbourne Renegades. With 170 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf struggled in the last game against Brisbane Heat but that doesn't change the fact he has had a solid campaign so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and even though he has struggled for consistency this season he remains the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.