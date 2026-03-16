Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction PES 60 % Chance of Winning MER 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Perth Scorchers take on Melbourne Renegades in the 26th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 07 at 01:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers head into this game after an impressive run of games as they have won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. So far this season, they have managed four wins in six matches. In the last game they went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and they won the game by 33 runs.

Melbourne Renegades registered an impressive win in the last game against Melbourne Stars which was their second win this season. They have struggled for consistency thus far and would be hoping to register back to back wins in this fixture. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 40%

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026

Mitchell Marsh did not have a great start to the campaign as he has been impressive in the last few games as he has scored a century and in the last game he scored 37 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk continued to struggle in the last game as he scored four off nine balls. So far this season he has scored 77 runs with an average of 15.40 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades Player List

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have been flying high at the moment as they have won three games on the bounce and are second on the table.

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades won the derby game in the last outing but have two wins in five games thus far.

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Aaron Hardie has been solid so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent batters and is also the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert had an off day in the last outing against Melbourne Stars regardless we are going to back him as with 176 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Joel Paris was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Adelaide Strikers. With ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu was impressive once again in the last outing as he bagged four wickets and has been the standout bowler for his side this season. He has bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.